Search underway for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Shreveport teenager who hasn’t been seen since last week.

The family of 17-year-old Yasmine Shivers reported her missing on March 26.

Yasmine is described as a black female, standing 4’11” tall, weighing 110 lbs. with short red hair, and brown eyes. She is also known to wear a wig.

Yasmine was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who has information on where Yasmine could be please call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300.

