Search underway for Texarkana shooting suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators need your help tracking down a suspect who shot a man last night in Texarkana.

A warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been issued for 25-year-old Dominique Dejohn Robertson, 25, of Texarkana, Texas.

Robertson is accused of shooting a man around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Robison Rd.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told detectives that he was on his way to meet a woman in the Liberty- Elau area when a gold Mercury pulled beside his vehicle and the people inside fired several shots at him.

After the man realized that he had been shot in the back, he drove himself to a home in the 1400 block of Milam, where friends then took him to Wadley Hospital. The victim was treated and later released.

The victim identified Robertson as one of the people who had shot at him from the other vehicle.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.