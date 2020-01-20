Second man arrested in connection to Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Texas – A second suspect has been arrested in the December 23rd homicide that occurred in the Holiday Harbor area of Marion County.

Garry Wayne Craver, 22, was arrested in Lafayette, Indiana on January 15th on a Murder warrant out of Marion County. Craver, along with Jennie Paredes 20, is a suspect in a homicide that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Charles Hickman. Paredes is currently in the Marion County jail under a $1 million bond.

Craver is awaiting transport back to Marion County. This matter continues to be investigated by this agency and the Texas Rangers.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.