Second suspect arrested in Cotton Valley nightclub shootings

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second arrest has been made in the Dec. 1 Cotton Valley nightclub shooting that left two dead and three injured.

Kyron Karell Nelson, 22, of Bossier City was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder Saturday according to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton.

Mikel Strickland, 22, of Plain Dealing was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

RELATED: Arrest made in deadly Cotton Valley nightclub shooting

Nelson and Strickland are charged in the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Vantrez Johnson, of Cotton Valley, and 19-year-old LaJasmine Jackson of Springhill.

Of the three injured in the shootings, two were innocent bystanders, and the third was Strickland, who was shot accidentally in the melee.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.