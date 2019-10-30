Second suspect arrested in deadly W. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified and charged a second man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend at a west Shreveport apartment complex.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Cameron Boatwin was arrested Tuesday with one count of accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Police say he assisted 18-year-old LaTroy Smith, who allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Dayton Washington.

It happened in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive at the La Tierra Apartments on Sunday, Oct. 27. Just before 8 p.m., Shreveport patrol officers were called to the La Tierra Apartments where they found Washington suffering from a single gunshot wound to the mid-section. Washington was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Boatwin was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center where his bond is set at $75,000.

