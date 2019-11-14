Secretary of State offers Election Day reminders

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Nov. 16 is Election Day in all 64 parishes.



There are statewide candidate races in all parishes, local candidate races in 61 parishes and propositions in 44 parishes.

In preparation for Saturday’s Election Day activities, Secretary Ardoin is encouraging voters to remember:



Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the free GeauxVote

Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Voters can also sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

Our goal is accuracy, not speed. While polls close at 8 p.m., please allow time for election results to come in from the parishes. Results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information, contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov