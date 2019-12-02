Security camera captures New Orleans shooting

(WDSU/NBC NEWS) — Security cameras captured a New Orleans shooting early Sunday morning that left ten people wounded.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, five males and five females were struck by gunfire just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Among those shot was a 16-year-old. The other nine victims ranged in ages from 21-36.

Officials said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

A person was detained near the scene, however surveillance video showed the person had no involvement with the shooting and was released, according to officials.

No arrests have been made.

