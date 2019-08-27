Senator Bill Cassidy announces new legislation

Senator Bill Cassidy made an announcement that HUD released guidance that will allow the use of $1.2 billion in flood mitigation funds by Louisiana to fund mitigation activities in areas that experienced presidentially declared disasters from 2015 to 2017.

His announcement that Louisiana health providers would receive nearly $7 million in grants to combat the opioid epidemic, including $1 million for the Homer Memorial Hospital and $167,000 grants for health centers in Shreveport, Mansfield and Natchitoches.

Here is a list of other things Senator Cassidy announced:

His bipartisan legislation to create a federal paid family leave program.

His bipartisan legislation to reauthorize and reform the National Flood Insurance Program.

His work to end surprise medical bills.

His work to reduce health care costs, including authoring and/or taking the lead to put 14 separate provisions into the Lower Health Care Costs Act that passed the Senate Health Committee, and his work to pass through the same committee the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019, which will save seniors and taxpayers $132 billion on medication costs.

His recent vote to address humanitarian issues at the border, his recent trip to the border in McAllen, Texas and his column on the trip, and his legislation addressing immigration loopholes by strengthening the integrity of the asylum process.

His success in passing through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee legislation to encourage the use of natural gas.

His ongoing work to pass into law the bipartisan College Transparency Act.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.