September 29 deadline to name new SPD Chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – September 29 is the deadline for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to select a permanent Chief of Police.
Ben Raymond has served as provisional Police Chief since last fall when Police Chief Alan Crump took a leave of absence. On July 31, Crump officially retired from the Shreveport Police Department. State law requires that Perkins must fill the position by September 29.
Seven applicants, including Raymond, took the civil service exam and passed. Raymond scored the highest on the exam, with a 94.
Those who receive a score of 75 or higher will be considered for the position.
Below are the applicants and their scores:
Ben Raymond 94
Janice Dailey 92
Michael Carter 89
Jason Frazier 89
Kevin Strickland 88
Wayne Smith 86
Tedris Smith 78
Mayor Perkins has established an eight-person advisory team, that will make a recommendation to the Mayor.
The advisory team consists of:
Steve Prator, Caddo Parish Sheriff
James Stewart, Caddo Parish District Attorney
Victor Jones, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff
Laurie Lyons, Civil Rights Attorney
Ron Miciotto, Criminal Defense Attorney
E.J. Lewis, retired SPD Assistant Chief
Jim Taliaferro, Retired Police Officer and Former Crime Stoppers Director
Jerry Bowman, Shreveport City Council Chairman
The advisory team has also been directed to select three finalists. Those finalists will not be ranked in any order of priority.
