‘Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!’: Surgeon General says they won’t protect from coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) – The Surgeon General has a simple request for Americans who are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

“Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!” US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted on Saturday in response to face mask shortages as Americans stock up due to coronavirus fears.

“They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!” he continued.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

Government officials say face masks aren’t necessary if you are healthy, and don’t entirely provide protection against the coronavirus.

Even still, retailers are struggling to keep up with the demand – companies like Home Depot, Rite Aid, Target, Lowes, CVS, and Walgreens all say they’re working to expedite product to their stores.

Home Depot is even limiting 10 masks per customer.

Sites like Amazon shut down suppliers accused of price gouging.

Right now the federal government says it’s taking steps to increase the availability of N-95 respirator masks and will prioritize them for healthcare workers.

For now, health officials urge your best of line defense is simple and cheap – wash your hands properly for at least 20 seconds, and cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.