‘Sesame Street’ turns 50

(NBC NEWS) — Iconic kids’ show “Sesame Street” will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The first episode of “Sesame Street” aired on PBS on November 10, 1969.

Since then, the show has grown to reach more than 150 countries in 70 languages.

“Sesame Street” will kick off its 50th season this Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET, with an anniversary special airing on HBO.

