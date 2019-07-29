Seven candidates set to take Civil Service exam for SPD Chief on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Wednesday, Shreveport will come another step forward toward getting a permanent police chief in place.

After delaying the Civil Service Police Chief examination from May 23, the Shreveport Civil Service Board today confirmed the test will be administered on Wednesday, July 31.

Seven candidates, including provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond, will sit for the exam Wednesday. An eighth candidate, Marcus Mitchell, who originally qualified for the test, has dropped out of the running.



Taking the test will be:

Ben Raymond

Michael Carter

Wayne Smith

Kevin Strictland

Jason Frazier

Janice Dailey

Tedris Smith

Those who receive a score of 75 or higher will be considered for the position.

Dailey, Raymond, Tedris Smith and Wayne Smith also applied for the same position when it became vacant after SPD Chief Willie Shaw retired in 2016.

Their scores on that test ranged from 75 (Tedris Smith) to 95 (Raymond), with Wayne Smith scoring an 88 and Daily scoring an 86.

But test scores aren’t the whole story. In 2016, retired Chief Alan Crump, who was selected to be chief by then Mayor Ollie Tyler scored a 77, only two points above passing.

In November 2018, just before the runoff mayoral election between Tyler and current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Tyler named Raymond substitute police chief, after then Chief Crump went on medical leave.



Raymond has been serving as chief ever since, though he has to be re-appointed every 30 days.

Perkins has formed a seven-member committee who will interview the candidates. It is composed of law enforcement, lawyers and elected officials.

