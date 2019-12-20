Seven cited for selling alcohol to minors in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Seven people have been cited in Caddo Parish for illegally selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

According to CPSO Sheriff Steve Prator, seven employees were issued a summons for violating the law by selling alcohol to minors during an operation conducted by the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division on Dec. 18.

Twenty-two other businesses that were checked did not sell alcohol to those under the age of 21.

Here is the list of employees who were cited:

Kayce Douglas, 38, Express Mart Volero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;

Natalya Allen, 23, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;

Roshan Bhandari, 29, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;

Tina Spivey, 52, Southside Saloon, 12770 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;

Meaghan Clotiaux, 24, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;

Sharan Morton, 50, Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense; and

Karen Jones, 56, Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card.

Businesses that were checked but did NOT illegally sell alcohol were:

Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market St., Shreveport;

Wal-mart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd. Shreveport;

Wal-mart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd. Shreveport;

Food Fast #84, 5875 North Market St. Shreveport;

Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport;

Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;

Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport;

The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport;

Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City;

Cash Magic, 14347 LA. Hwy. 1, Vivian;

7&7 Food Store, 923 South Pine St., Vivian;

E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine St., Vivian;

Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine St., Vivian;

Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Rd., Ida;

Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;

First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport;

Stonewall Beverage Company, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

General Store, 6230 Colquitt Road, Keithville;

The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville;

Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville; and

Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood.

