Bodies, bullet-ridden car at Oklahoma Walmart

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence outside an Oklahoma Walmart where two men and a woman were fatally shot.

Two bodies covered with sheets are visible Monday afternoon outside the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

One body is in the driver’s seat of a red, two-door car. The other body is lying on the ground next to the vehicle. Bullet holes are visible in the car’s windshield.

A man says he was parking outside the Walmart when he heard about nine gunshots. Aaron Helton of Duncan says he then saw three bodies.

Police have said a handgun was found at the scene.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says the shooting was “not an active shooter situation” and that the store was not evacuated.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports that people were killed.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

