Tree falls on SPD unit; severe storms lead to downed trees and power outages across ArkLaTex

Tree fell on Shreveport Police unit along Dodd Drive and Cornell Street. (May 8, 2020)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The line of storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex Friday morning is responsible for uprooted trees and power outages.

SWEPCO is reporting over 10,000 customers without power across the ArkLaTex.

In Shreveport, around 6:15 a.m. Friday an SPD officer was responding to reports of downed power lines at the corner of Cornell Street and Dodd Drive, when he said a tree fell on his vehicle.

The officer was there to keep drivers away from the power lines when the tree fell. He was briefly pinned in the vehicle after a tree limb blocked his door.

Crews were able to clear away the tree so the officer could drive away. The officer was not injured and the patrol unit had minor damage.

Another officer is monitoring the situation until SWEPCO crews can clear the area.

The storms are also being blamed for one death in Cass County, Texas.

Sheriff Larry Lowe said the driver of a vehicle was killed when his vehicle ran off the road along Highway 77 near the Morris County line and struck a tree during the storms

