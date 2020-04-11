Breaking News
LDH: 20,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 806 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

Severe thunderstorms are likely for tonight and Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday started off as a nice and cool morning. Weather conditions rapidly changed this afternoon. A wave of showers and thunderstorms are moving across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The warm front and moisture will continue to rise and surge northward tonight and Sunday. It is possible to see a break in the storms tonight.

The second and main round of showers and storms will move in before sunrise across the southern edge of the region. These storms will provide our greatest risk of strong to severe storms in the ArkLaTex. All modes of severe weather will be play including tornadoes, large hail, and strong damaging winds. The greatest risk of severe storms will continue into the afternoon. As the main upper level feature moves in, we could see additional showers and storms develop along the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe. As we move into Sunday, everyone should review their severe weather plan and have several way to receive warnings. You can download our news app, ArkLaTex Homepage for the latest weather information.

Rainfall totals through Monday

Through Monday, we could see 1-2″ of rain fall in the region. Beginning Monday, the weather pattern will return to cool and sunny conditions. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 75° 66°

Sunday

80° / 45°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thunderstorms, some may be strong 100% 80° 45°

Monday

62° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 45°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 43°

Thursday

70° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 50°

Friday

77° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Showers
60%
72°

69°

7 PM
Rain
70%
69°

70°

8 PM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

9 PM
Rain
70%
70°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

68°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
67°

66°

9 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
66°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
75°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
77°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
79°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
79°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
78°

