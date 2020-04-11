Severe thunderstorms are likely for tonight and Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday started off as a nice and cool morning. Weather conditions rapidly changed this afternoon. A wave of showers and thunderstorms are moving across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The warm front and moisture will continue to rise and surge northward tonight and Sunday. It is possible to see a break in the storms tonight.

The second and main round of showers and storms will move in before sunrise across the southern edge of the region. These storms will provide our greatest risk of strong to severe storms in the ArkLaTex. All modes of severe weather will be play including tornadoes, large hail, and strong damaging winds. The greatest risk of severe storms will continue into the afternoon. As the main upper level feature moves in, we could see additional showers and storms develop along the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe. As we move into Sunday, everyone should review their severe weather plan and have several way to receive warnings. You can download our news app, ArkLaTex Homepage for the latest weather information.

Rainfall totals through Monday

Through Monday, we could see 1-2″ of rain fall in the region. Beginning Monday, the weather pattern will return to cool and sunny conditions. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

