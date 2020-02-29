SFD battles downtown fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It took Shreveport firefighters an hour to bring a fire at a local bar in downtown Shreveport under control Friday evening.

Shreveport firefighters responded to reports of a commercial building fire at 223 Travis Street just after 7 p.m. Friday.

When company E-1 arrived, they reported light smoke vis coming from the front door of a local bar. Fire crews gained access to the building and found smoke coming from a storage area.

Fire crews performed a searched of the business to make sure the fire had not spread to any of the adjacent properties.

No evacuations were ordered and there were no injuries.

It took the efforts of 9 units— 28 firefighters—bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Investigators.

