SFD battles large commercial fire in abandoned building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) For more than an hour, Shreveport firefighters battled a huge fire in an abandoned commercial building in the 1500 block of Southern in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at around 11:50 a.m. today, and it took more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

According to EMT Officer Clarence Reese, who was on the scene, the building was abandoned, but there were things inside.

