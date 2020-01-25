SFD battles late-morning fire in Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters are investigating the scene of a late-morning fire in the Werner Park neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the scene a fire in the 4500 block of Rightway at 11:12 a.m. today, and were able to bring the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

When they arrived, firefightesr found the left side and front of the residence engulfed in heavy smoke. No people were found inside the home, but it was reported there were two pets inside.

One of those pets, a dog, was recovered, but the other is still missing.

Although SWEPCO was at the scene and disconnected electricity in a home next door, EMS Officer Clarence Reese said the home that burned was reported to be vacant and there are no records of utility services in the home.

The investigation continues.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.