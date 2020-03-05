SFD battles major fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crews are currently battling a major fire in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

The blaze started shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday at a commercial building in the 2900 block of Gilbert Dr. near Rutherford St.

There are currently 33 firefighters and 11 units on the scene.

People next door have been asked to evacuate for their safety.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

According to the family that owns the building, it used to be a blinds business and it was currently up for sale.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

