SFD: Firefighter and citizen injured in Friday evening house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Shreveport firefighter and one citizen are being treated at a local hospital, after being injured in a house fire in the injured in a house fire in the Country Club neighborhood Friday evening.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shreveport Fire crews were dispatched to 3849 Lakeshore Dr. for a reported house fire.

The call came into the 911 center at 7:33 p.m. Fire crews arrived four minutes later and reported a one-story wood-frame single-family home with smoke and flames visible from the roof and on the east side of the residence.

Fire crews conducted an initial search for victims and began to extinguish the fire. But in order to do so, crews had to make entry into the attic.

It took the efforts of nine units— 30 firefighters— more than two hours to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department Investigations Bureau.

