SFD installing free smoke alarms, saving lives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is taking steps to make sure every resident has a working smoke alarm.

SFD will kick off its smoke detector campaign at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Southen Hills area.

Firefighters will be going door to door offering and installing free smoke alarms.

SFD is in the process of planning future smoke detector campaigns for other neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, if you live in the City of Shreveport you can get a free smoke alarm by calling 318-673-6740.