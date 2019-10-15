SFD, K-9’s help search for missing person in New Orleans deadly hotel collapse ​

Rain and thunderstorms continue to wet the grounds of the ArkLaTex. The current rainfall is great news for the region as we are still in drought. However, we are looking to put a big dent in the numbers. The showers and storms will continue tonight and exit Wednesday morning. So far, we have seen several inches of rain mainly along the Arkansas and Louisiana border.

A cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex to give us more rain later on tonight. Sunshine will return for the region Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be nice into the 70s and lows into the 40s! The upper ridge will begin to break down as we will see rain chances on the increase for the weekend. Models are uncertain on a couple of weather features. In the tropics, an area of low pressure may drift into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday into Saturday. Models are unsure on where the rain will go!