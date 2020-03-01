SFD makes quick work of T-building fire at local middle school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department firefighters today brought a fire at a local middle school under control within five minutes of arriving on the scene Sunday morning.

Shreveport Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the temporary building adjacent to Linwood Public Charter School in the 400 block of Linwood Avenue at 9:15 a.m. today.

Fire Engine 9 was the first unit to arrive at the scene and reported visible smoke and fire visible. They located the origin and quickly extinguished the fire. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators at the scene determined the cause of the fire originated from a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit (HVAC) unit.

There were no injuries reported

