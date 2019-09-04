SFD rescues workers who fell into 50-foot deep hole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It took Shreveport firefighters just minutes to rescue two contract workers who fell into a 50-foot waste cistern at a west Shreveport lift station this morning.

The call came in at 10:31 a.m., and FireEngine 9 was the first unit on scene at 10:35.

Upon their arrival, firefighters reported there were two contract workers doing routine maintenance work on the cistern when they both fell approximately 20-40 feet into the hole.

There were seven units along with Fire Engine 9 that responded to the scene and these set up techniques and safety measures that rescued both individuals out to safety within 5 minutes after arriving on scene.

Both individuals were transported to local hospitals for further medical evaluations. The reason for the incident is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.