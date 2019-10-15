SFD sends rescue crews to assist in search at Hard Rock hotel

(CNN) – One of the two victims involved in the hard rock hotel collapse in New Orleans has been identified.

49-year-old Anthony Magrette was identified after his wife was called about the incident.

Part of the hotel, that was under construction near the french quarter, collapsed Saturday.

Two people were killed and at least 30-people were hurt.

SFD has sent rescue crews to assist in the search efforts for the hotel.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.