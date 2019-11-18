Shelby County Sheriffs looking for missing man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Jimmy Ray Anderson is described as a 74 year-old white male, 6’0″, 210 pounds with short gray hair and a long gray beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and gray house shoes.

He was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on November 17, 2019, driving a 2002 white Chevrolet extended cab pickup with Texas plate LP1JT203, in the area of County Road 4326 in Tenaha.

If you have any information on the location of Anderson, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936.598.5601.

