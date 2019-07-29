Shelby County Texas vehicle chase comes to screeching halt in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Four suspects are in custody in DeSoto Parish Detention Center after a vehicle chase with Shelby County Texas Sheriff’s deputies came to an abrupt halt in DeSoto Parish this afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. today, DeSoto Parish dispatchers received a call out of Shelby County regarding an active pursuit of armed suspect headed to DeSoto Parish, according to DPSO Sheriff Jayson Richardson.

DPSO deputies went to work deploying spike strips that brought the vehicle chase to a screeching halt near the corner of Screamerville Road and Louisiana Highwy 3015 in Grand Cane, La.

The suspects now await a rendezvous with Shelby County officials, who will be in charge of their fate.