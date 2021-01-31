Shivering mare and pony rescued after being stuck in mud for 18 hours

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (AP) – A horse and pony in Northern California are safe after being stuck in mud for up to 18 hours, according to a statement from SPCA Monterey County.

The mare and pony got trapped in the mud late Wednesday night in Salinas after the area experienced a debris flow during recent severe storms.

After mud flow broke down their fence, the animals apparently wandered out of their enclosure and got stuck. When the owners discovered the animals on Thursday morning, they were submerged in chest deep mud, unable to move.

Rosanna Leighton, director of operations for the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Monterey County said, “The last time they had been seen, the animals were all in a safe area. So that fencing being brought down by the intense level of the slide definitely gave them access to areas they should not have been in.”

Rescuers from the Fremont Fire Department, along with several other Bay Area fire departments already in the area to help with storm damage, worked for hours to rescue the horses using a front loader. They were joined by neighbors with shovels and other tools to help.

Monterey County’s SPCA rescuers transported the two animals to Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic for overnight care.

Veterinarians said the pair finally stopped shivering Friday and now are eating and drinking. “T.J., who’s the little mini, had a bit of a rough night. It was pretty hard on that tiny body, but he’s doing a lot better this morning. And the mare sounds like she’s snapping back pretty well as well,” Leighton said.