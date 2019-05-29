Shocking abuse: Boy dies after being kept in chains

(WTHR/NBC NEWS) — A pair of traveling circus promoters face felony neglect, battery and confinement charges after Indiana police say their son was starved, abused and slowly killed.

Investigators say once the coroner establishes an official cause and manner of death, murder charges will likely follow.

They say this is the most extreme child abuse they’ve ever encountered. It’s been emotionally draining for every single person who’s worked this heart-wrenching case.

“Extremely. I’m a mom. This doesn’t happen. And it did,” said Monroe County Coroner Joni Shields, holding back tears.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Bloomington Hospital early Friday morning to investigate after the death of 12-year-old Eduardo Posso.

Posso and his family had been in Monroe County for less than a week. After getting a search warrant for their room at the Economy Inn, detectives say they discovered restraints used on the young boy: chains, shackles and a shock collar for dogs.

“I cannot think of, in 30 years, a case like this,” said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain. “It’s beyond anything I’ve worked.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YYsfC9

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.