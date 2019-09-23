Shooting in East Texas leaves woman injured, man behind bars

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is recovering and a man is in jail following a shooting over the weekend in East Texas.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened late Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Farm to Market 992 in DeKalb.

Cesar Rendon, who was working security, told deputies he had to forcibly remove the suspect, Pedro Alarcon-Sepulveda, from an event.

Alarcon-Sepulveda then left and went to his car. Before leaving the event, he drove back through the area and called out to Rendon.

Rendon turned to walk over to Alarcon-Sepulveda and noticed he had a gun pointed at him. Alarcon-Sepulveda then started firing multiple shots at Rendon.

None of the bullets struck Rendon but one of the rounds hit Saleni Rojas Duran in the chest.

Duran was airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital where she was treated and listed in stable condition.

Alarcon-Sepulveda then drove off but his vehicle was spotted a short time later by Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

When deputies arrived at the location, they arrested Alarcon-Sepulveda and booked him into the Bi-State Jail where for Aggravated Assault. His bond has not been set at this time.