Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured at Texarkana business

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — One person is dead and one person has been injured following a shooting at a business in Texarkana.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police a woman was shot Wednesday afternoon at the Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana in the 4100 block of Kings Hwy.

The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the shooter was a man and he later committed suicide in the parking lot.

