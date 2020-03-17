Shoppers can expect new hours, closures at Louisiana Boardwalk

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can expect some changes if you like to eat and shop at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

The company revising its hours to be in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, March 17 the new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Please be advised that some of the retail brands have either elected to operate on reduced hours or are suspending operations temporarily.

Please check with the retailer or entertainment establishment before your visit to ensure you have the latest information from them.

Our restaurants will continue carry-out and/or delivery services along with some special discounts or specials.

Hooters and Chocolate Crocodile are offering curbside service and Sushiko is offering 20% off your order of $25 or more.

Specialty parking has also been set up at each entrance for curbside pick up.

Vigilant cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue through the foreseeable future.

The rapidly evolving situation with federal, state and local health officials is being closely monitored and any additional updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

