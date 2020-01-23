Showcase your talent at the Jefferson Wedding Expo

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMS) – Find all you need to plan your wedding at the Jefferson Wedding Expo Saturday, February 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Become an exhibitor and showcase your talent in front of potential clients.

Vendors are required to decorate their sections with tablecloth and enhancements. Please bring at least one “GiveAway” valued at a minimum of $50 ( May include product, gift certificates, etc.).

Optional upgrade to “Premiere Vendor” includes upgraded table location, Silver Membership in Chamber of Commerce AND a rotating ad on website to allow for better business exposure.

For questions or more info you can email jeffersonweddingexpo@gmail.com or call the Marion County Chamber of Commerce office at (903) 665-2672. Click here to register!

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.