Showers and storms will increase Sunday; some storms will be strong to severe

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has started off with cool conditions. Clouds are beginning to increase from the west to the east. As of now, we are rain-free. However, tonight we will see showers and storms. An isolated storm or two will be strong. The main threat will be some large hail.

Sunday, we will see several rounds of showers and storms. All modes of severe weather will be at play. The first round of showers and storms will begin to increase across East Texas between 9 AM to 11 AM. Some of the storms will initially produce some large hail and damaging winds. As the day goes on, the tornado threat will increase especially south of Interstate 20. The showers and storms will move into the Shreveport Bossier area by noon. The storms will continue eastward into the eastern sections of the ArkLaTex by the afternoon. Models indicate a second round of showers and storms developing with the main upper low across the Interstate 30 corridor. The storms will continue to push to the southeast. With the second wave of storms, the main issues will likely be damaging winds and large hail.

In addittion, some of the storms will possibly produce some heavy rain. Through Monday, most of us will likely see 1-2″ with some heavier pockets. The rain will come to an end for Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday is looking dry with sunshine. However, we will see more showers and storms for Wednesday. The Wednesday’s storms will be possible be strong to severe. So stay tuned!

