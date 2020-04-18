Showers and storms will increase Sunday; some storms will be strong to severe

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has started off with cool conditions. Clouds are beginning to increase from the west to the east. As of now, we are rain-free. However, tonight we will see showers and storms. An isolated storm or two will be strong. The main threat will be some large hail.

Sunday, we will see several rounds of showers and storms. All modes of severe weather will be at play. The first round of showers and storms will begin to increase across East Texas between 9 AM to 11 AM. Some of the storms will initially produce some large hail and damaging winds. As the day goes on, the tornado threat will increase especially south of Interstate 20. The showers and storms will move into the Shreveport Bossier area by noon. The storms will continue eastward into the eastern sections of the ArkLaTex by the afternoon. Models indicate a second round of showers and storms developing with the main upper low across the Interstate 30 corridor. The storms will continue to push to the southeast. With the second wave of storms, the main issues will likely be damaging winds and large hail.

In addittion, some of the storms will possibly produce some heavy rain. Through Monday, most of us will likely see 1-2″ with some heavier pockets. The rain will come to an end for Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday is looking dry with sunshine. However, we will see more showers and storms for Wednesday. The Wednesday’s storms will be possible be strong to severe. So stay tuned!

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

67° / 61°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 67° 61°

Sunday

74° / 58°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 74° 58°

Monday

75° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 62°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 77° 64°

Thursday

76° / 59°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 76° 59°

Friday

85° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 62°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Showers
40%
65°

64°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

63°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

62°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
62°

62°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

65°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

68°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

72°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

