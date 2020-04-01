Shreve Memorial Library branches to remain closed through April 30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In compliance with state and federal stay-at-home orders, Shreve Memorial Library is extending branch closures through the end of the month.

All Shreve Memorial Library branches in Caddo Parish will be closed through April 30.

The reopen date is tentative pending developments and guidelines set forth by government and health officials in the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the closure, all overdue fines have been suspended, and all items currently checked out are automatically renewed. You are asked to keep all items currently checked out until the branches reopen.

You are also encouraged to utilize Shreve Memorial Library’s e-branch to access services such as Hoopla, Overdrive, Flipster and Libby to download audiobooks, ebooks, magazines and videos and to stream music.

Library cardholders can also access the Louisiana State Library Database through the e-Branch for access to additional resources including Homework Louisiana, Pronunciator, and other school, career, and research databases.

All Shreve Memorial Library patrons will need to enter their Shreve Memorial Library card number to access the digital resources available through the library’s e-Branch.

As a reminder, all Caddo Parish Public School Students have virtual student library cards, which can be used to access the e-Branch’s resources.

Residents of Caddo Parish who do not currently have a Shreve Memorial Library card can sign up for a temporary digital card to gain access to the library’s e-Branch services.

Residents can also submit online applications for the temporary digital cards via the Shreve Memorial Library website www.shreve-lib.org Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

SML Executive Director John Tuggle said, “We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our area and will reevaluate the need for closures in the upcoming weeks. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we all work together to try to stem the spread of this disease.”

For more information and future updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.