Shreve Memorial Library fall book sale is running all weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging people to read by holding their fall book sale.

Thousands of items are featured and several books are free or marked down. Prices range from $.75 to $2.50.

The sale has a variety of items including books, video games, movies, and CD’s. There are a number of genres for adults and children.

The library is partnered with Friends, a non-profit organization committed to raising funds and supporting programs that enhance learning.

Jim Gavin, president of the group, says the sale does more than one thing.

“First of all, it encourages reading in the community but every nickel we make goes to the branches of the library. They’re free to spend it however they’d like but you know, we’d like to be able to help them out,” Gavin said.

The sale will run Sunday from 1-4 p.m. If you can’t make it, the sale happens three times a year.

