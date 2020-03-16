Shreve Memorial Library to close starting on Tuesday due to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, LA – (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library will be closing its branches in Caddo Parish due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure will be effective Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, April 13.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and patrons is our number one concern,” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director. “We are doing everything we can to help mitigate the spread of this disease and to encourage social distancing practices.”

During the closure, all overdue fines will be suspended, and all items currently checked out will be automatically renewed.

Patrons are encouraged to utilize Shreve Memorial Library’s e-branch to access services such as Hoopla, Overdrive, Flipster and Libby to download ebooks or audiobooks.

