Shreveport announces multi-agency operation resulting in nearly 100 arrests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officials from three different agencies teamed up for a three day operation spanning the city of Shreveport.

The operation, held December 17-19,th was a proactive initiative which led to the arrest of nearly one hundred individuals, along with the seizure of thousands of dollars in illegal drugs, seized currency and illegal guns.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and Shreveport Police officers worked tirelessly during the 36 hour operation in an effort to combat myriad concerns brought about in discussions with citizens and through other forms of reporting.

As a result of the operation, authorities seized approximately 547 grams of marijuana, 231 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 117 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), 15 dosage units of Kolonopin and 32 grams of Codeine.

Authorities also seized 11 handguns, a fully automatic rifle and a stolen handgun. $7,500.00 in cash was also seized during the executions of 78 warrants.

Authorities combined to make 571 traffic stops made and 25 Terry Stops.

The total of 96 adult arrests and one juvenile arrest were linked to 140 crimes.

The highly effective operation was a testament to the accomplishments that can be made by working in concert with law enforcement officials parish and statewide.

