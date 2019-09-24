Shreveport Aquarium hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival September 28th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Aquarium along with other local businesses will host the Hispanic Heritage Festival to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th to October 15th) by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.

The Hispanic population in Northwest Louisiana has been increasing in the past decade. Each year you can see their contributions to the community in all areas.

Many Hispanics in the fields of medicine, military, education, restaurants, lawn service, construction and other professions in the region are making this beautiful place their home.

Over 20 churches in this region offer services in Spanish and there are also Hispanic soccer teams increasing each year! Northwest Louisiana offers a great atmosphere and opportunities for many Hispanics to be a part of this growing area full of diversity and cultural environment.

The Shreveport Aquarium, State Fair of Louisiana and Latin Media Communications are among several businesses that have united to celebrate through the Hispanic Heritage Festival which is one of the most enjoyable Hispanic events in Shreveport.

It opens the opportunity for our melting pot of cultures to really mingle in an atmosphere filled with live music, dancing, delicious cuisine, all while surrounded by the delightful setting of our very own Shreveport Aquarium and beautiful riverfront.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Aquarium Tours, Live Music Entertainment, Azteca Dancers, Folklore Dancers, Hispanic Art Exhibition, fireworks and delicious food provided by Ta Molly’s Mexican Restaurant and Dilla’s Quesadillas.

Presale Tickets only cost $35 dollars and tickets at the door will be $45, but capacity is limited so get your tickets now at the Shreveport Aquarium office or website.

Tickets are on sale at: https://shreveportaquarium.centeredgeonline.com/retail/item/3389 or at Shreveport Aquarium / ToMally’s Bossier

For more info visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/505715336844587/?active_tab=discussion

