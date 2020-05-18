Shreveport awarded $400,000 in COVID-19 aid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport was awarded $411,000 in funding to help support the local enforcement response to the coronavirus.

Congressman Mike Johnson says the funding was authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The response of local law enforcement during this pandemic has been heroic. These selfless men and women have risked their own health and safety to protect our communities day in and day out. It’s only right that Congress do its part to ensure they have the resources they need to safely and effectively perform their duties during this very challenging time. I’m proud we’ve been able to deliver,” said Congressman Johnson.

The funds, distributed through the Justice Department, can be used for a broad range of purposes including hiring, overtime pay, training, the purchase of equipment – including personal protective equipment (PPE), and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

