Shreveport barbershop targeted by burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A popular Shreveport barbershop is targeted by a burglar earlier this week. The owner is cleaning up thousands of dollars in damage, while still inspiring the community to not resort to crime.

Wednesday night, all you could see was broken glass, police cars and lights at Bos-Man’s BarberWorld on Greenwood Road.

“Hey Boss your shop got broke into.”

Shawn “Bos-Man” Boston says the intended target for the burglar was a vending machine.

“75 cent. He got 75 cent. Bust my window. $800. Vending machine. $5,000 for 75 cent.”

“But the burglar didn’t get too far, with Shreveport police arriving right as the security alarm went off.

“And he left his tools. He took off running. He had his hammer. He had his chistle. He had some pliers.”

Boston tells us 43-year-old Randolph Myrick was the person arrested for the crime.

“If he really needed some help with something positive I would have helped him.”

Boston is known in the community for mentoring and training young barbers and giving out free haircuts to students before the start of the school year.

“I do a lot for the community and it’s kind of hard to see somebody come back and just tear up or break into something you worked hard for and you give back.”

All that’s left of the crime, a broken vending machine, boarded up windows and a rock, but more importantly a message for those thinking of resorting to crime.

“I would have helped him. I would have left a dollar on the bench for him or something, anything just to make sure that he didn’t have to do that. I would teach him how to cut hair. Make a living without having to do that.”

Boston has been in business at the Greenwood Road location for 16 years and has never had an incident like this before. However he encourages other business owners to make sure they invest in insurance just in case.