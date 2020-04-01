Shreveport-Bossier nonprofits receive major grant for COVID-19 relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community Foundation of North Louisiana has issued the first round of grants from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to nonprofit organizations in Shreveport- Bossier.

The grants are for essential services such as food, medicine, and healthcare for people living in poverty.

The grants, totaling $43,000, will go to:

Christian Service Program Institute – $5,000

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana for Emergency Food and Meal Distribution – $15,000

Martin Luther King Health Center & Pharmacy – $10,000

Samaritan Counseling Center for Telehealth Counseling Sessions – $5,000

St. Luke’s Episcopal Mobile Medical Ministry – $3,000

The Salvation Army of Shreveport – $5,000

Recognizing that Shreveport-Bossier needs will continue to grow and change over the coming weeks and months, the Community Foundation continues to work with local officials and other funders to create solutions for our community’s long-term recovery.

The CARES Act, passed on March 27, offers several avenues of financial support for nonprofit organizations with less than 500 employees.

This week the Foundation is also working to educate area nonprofits on these opportunities.

The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is made possible by generous donations from community members and area businesses.

If you would like to make a contribution to the Fund please donate online at cfnla.org/covid19 or contact the Community Foundation at info@cfnla.org or (318) 221-0582.

