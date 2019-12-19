Shreveport bridge closure may impact your commute

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will have to find an alternate route if you travel on a bridge in south Shreveport.

The bridge on Valley View Dr. will be closed starting Friday, Dec. 20 due to structural erosion. The bridge is located one-half mile east of Mansfield Rd.

It could take the City of Shreveport’s Engineering Department 6 to 12 months to repair the bridge.

A detour will be set up on the east side of the bridge from Valley View Dr. to Wyngate Blvd., then to West 70th St.

