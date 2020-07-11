Shreveport businesses uniting in support of mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport businesses are uniting to show support for Mayor Adrian Perkins’ mask mandate.

The mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, but Friday a Caddo Parish Judge issued a temporary restraining order against the declaration.

In response to that legal action Charles Johnson of CeJay Enterprises of Louisiana, LLC is encouraging fellow business owners to come together and stand in solidarity.

“We are proud that our mayor cares enough about the people of this great city by taking measures to ensure we are safe, working to flatten the curve, while still ensuring businesses are still flowing.”

More than 100 business leaders will convene on the steps of Government Plaza on Monday, July 13 at 9 a.m. for the “No Mask. No Business. Saving Lives.” news conference.

“It’s more than politics, we are in a fight to save lives. Today, our state hit a gruesome milestone in the virus of more than 2,000 new cases. What Mayor Perkins is doing is truly pro-life work – they are working to save all lives, and we as businesses are backing him one hundred percent.”

Business owners and supporters are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings while attending the news conference.