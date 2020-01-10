Shreveport, Caddo officials hold briefing ahead of severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator urged the public to take the threat of severe weather expected in the area late Friday night seriously.

“We wouldn’t be standing up here on a Friday afternoon if it wasn’t so,” Prator said in a briefing from Government Plaza in Shreveport.

A significant outbreak of severe weather is expected to move into the ArkLaTex Friday night and several tornadoes and potential widespread wind damage are possible. The biggest concern with tonight’s severe weather outbreak will be the potential for some widespread straight-line wind damage. Embedded with the line that will move through could be large areas where wind gusts possibly exceed 80 mph. This could result in widespread power outages in areas affected.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said extra resources were being brought in to help manage the heavier call load expected to come with the storms and the aftermath.

Wolverton offered a reminder that generators should not be used inside homes and urged citizens to identify the safest place in their home, which is usually the innermost room in the house on the ground floor with no windows.

Sheriff Prator also took the opportunity to remind the public about the danger of live power lines being down as a result of the strong and damaging winds that are expected.

“If a tree falls, understand that just because the power line is down, it’s not dead,” Prator said. “Make sure that you’re okay first to get in there and that the power line is not live.”

All officials urged the public to monitor local media for updates and make sure the Government Alert option is turned on in their mobile phone settings.

