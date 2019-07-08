Shreveport city attorney punts councilwoman’s DWI case to Caddo district court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Shreveport City Attorney has asked that the criminal case involving a City Councilwoman be transferred from Shreveport City Court to Caddo Parish District Court, citing a conflict of interest.

Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller was arrested in the early-morning hours of July 4, and was charged with DWI and texting while driving.

Shreveport City Attorney Mekisha Smith Creal, requested the City Court’s recusal, as part her duties include representing the City Council and serving as chief prosecutor for the City of Shreveport.

Creal believes those dual responsibilities have the potential to be conflicts of interest between the City of Shreveport and its officials.

If approved, Fuller’s case will be moved to district court, where the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office will prosecute the case.

“This move shields the City of Shreveport from the appearance of partiality, preserving the public’s trust in government and the criminal justice system,” Creal said.

