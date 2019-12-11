Shreveport City Council confirms new Director of Airports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport officially has a new Director of Airports.

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Wednesday that his nominee, Wade Davis, was unanimously confirmed by the Shreveport City Council.

Davis comes to Shreveport by way of Ogdensburg, New York. He previously served as Executive Director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority where he was instrumental in the FAA’s expansion of the Ogdensburg International Airport from a Class III to a Class I airport, which included a $26 Million runway expansion to accommodate larger jets.

Davis also has a Master’s Degree in Engineering and Business Management.

Perkins said, “We are confident that Director Davis will effectively leverage his education and aviation experience to improve Shreveport’s airports and grow our area’s economy.”

Davis is expected to start sometime in January.

