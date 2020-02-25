Shreveport City Council rejects Henry Whitehorn confirmation for CAO

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has rejected the confirmation of former Shreveport police chief and recently-retired U.S. Marshal Henry Whitehorn as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Mayor Adrian Perkins’ appointment of Whitehorn’s took a controversial turn recently when it was revealed that Whitehorn had already started working in the interim, with a salary of $160,000. Former CAO Sherrika Fields is transitioning into the role of Chief Financial Officer.

During Monday’s council meeting, several council members expressed their concerns about the process that was used to select Whitehorn.

On Tuesday, those concerns were intensely debated before a 3 to 3 vote. A majority of at least four votes is required for confirmation. Dist. G Representative Jerry Bowman, Dist. B Representative LeVette Fuller, and Dist. A Rep. Willie Bradford all voted in favor of Whitehorn’s confirmatino. Dist. F Representative James Green was not at the meeting. Voting against were Dist. D Representative Grayson Boucher, Dist. C Representative John Nickelson, and Dist. E Representative James Flurry, who all walked out of the meeting following the vote.

That effectively suspended the meeting due to a lack of a quorum.

In response to the concerns aired in the meeting, Mayor Perkins said that he would officially appoint Whitehorn on an interim basis.

“‘I have gone through probably the most intrusive vetting in the positions I have held than most folks will ever have to,” Whitehorn when the meeting resumed after the council members returned. “Since my 18th birthday until now. I was investigated by the FBI, I have a top-secret security clearance. And nothing in my background has been found that will ever attack my integrity, my character or my honor.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

