Shreveport City Council set to resume meetings Tuesday through virtual format

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The city of Shreveport is set to resume city council meetings, beginning April 14th.

The Council will move to a virtual format to conduct their meetings.

The meeting is set to begin Tuesday at 3:00. Citizens can livestream the meeting here, or on the City of Shreveport’s Facebook page.

Citizens can also submit comments, which will be read into the public record. Comments can be emailed directly to council members, or a hard copy can be submitted here.

Written public comments submitted before 2:30 P.M. on April 14, 2020 will be read aloud during the public comment period of the meeting.  Written public comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes of read time.

